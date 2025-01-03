Buffalo Police release video of shooting inside gas station; detectives looking for suspects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say one man has been arrested but they are looking for other suspects following a shooting inside a gas station.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day at a gas station on the 300 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Officers say there were not any victims at the scene when they arrived but they were notified of a 41-year-old man who walked into ECMC with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives reviewed the evidence and determined the shooting victim had initiated the shooting at the gas station before being hit by gunfire himself.

Kacene Brathwaite was then arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

Buffalo Police Department Buffalo Police are trying to identify the men seen in this picture.

Authorities are still trying to identify the other men in the video. Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.