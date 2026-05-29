Buffalo Police release body camera video of officer shot six times when responding to call on Sherman Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has released body camera video after Officer Marc Hurst was shot six times when responding to a call on Sherman Street on Tuesday.

Buffalo Police responded to a home on Sherman Street around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police Commissioner Erika Shields said a woman said her husband locked her in a room, had a pistol and threatened to sodomize her.

Newly released body camera video shows 33-year-old Minhaz Siddiqui of Buffalo in the kitchen area of the home. Officers entered after Siddiqui was allegedly "unwilling" to come out of the kitchen area, according to Shields.

The video shows officers attempting to handcuff him, but police say Siddiqui had a concealed weapon on him, and shots were fired.

WATCH: Buffalo police officer shot 'multiple times' when responding to call on Sherman Street

Buffalo police investigating after officer and suspect were shot during incident on Sherman Street

Officer Marc Hurst, a nine-year veteran who is currently serving in C District, was shot six times — once in each calf, once in the thigh, once in the upper arm, and twice in his bulletproof vest. Buffalo Police said the two shots in his bulletproof vest hit his radio and taser.

The video shows officers returning fire. Both Officer Hurst and Siddiqui were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

WATCH: Buffalo police identify officer who was shot 6 times when responding to call on Sherman Street

Buffalo police identify officer who was shot 6 times when responding to call on Sherman Street

Buffalo Police said Siddiqui has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and additional charges related to the initial call are anticipated.

You can find the video on the Buffalo Police Department's YouTube page here or watch it below. WARNING: The video contains extremely graphic images and strong language and may be disturbing to some viewers.