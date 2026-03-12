Buffalo police release body camera video after a man allegedly armed with knives was shot by officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has released body camera video after a man allegedly armed with knives was shot and killed by an officer on March 5.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on March 5 on the first block of Minnesota Avenue.

Police said a call came in at 10:26 p.m. for a mental health situation categorized as a "Priority 3 call," with "Priority 1" being most urgent. A second call came in at 10:38 p.m. and a third call came in at 10:46 p.m.

According to police, at 10:52 p.m., the call was updated to a knife call, and AMR crews that responded reported the man had three people at knifepoint. Police arrived at the scene at 10:55 p.m., and shots were fired.

The man was taken to ECMC, where he later died. Police identified the man as 58-year-old Charles Butler.

You can find the video here. It contains graphic images and may be disturbing to some viewers.