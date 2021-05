BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they've recovered eight illegal guns and have charged a 48-year-old man with criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators say they executed search warrant at the Zulus Motorcycle Club on Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday, May 8.

Police say 48-year-old Tremaine Jacobs was arrested and charged with alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges against other people are pending.