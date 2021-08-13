Buffalo police: part of movie set was not stolen, has since been recovered

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police tell 7 Eyewitness News that part of a set for a movie that's filming in downtown Buffalo that was initially reported stolen, was not actually stolen, rather it was moved by someone not associated with the film and has since been recovered.

Crews are filming the movie in downtown Buffalo that takes place in the late 19th Century and tells the story of Frances Xavier Cabrini.

Investigators say that part of the set was moved on Wednesday between 5 and 6 p.m. at one of the film's locations in the area of Main Street and Cathedral Park.

Police say that the part of the set weighed over 1,000 pounds.