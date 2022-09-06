Watch Now
Buffalo police: one man shot in the legs Monday evening on Dodge Street

Posted at 11:41 PM, Sep 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one man Monday evening.

Investigators say it happened near the intersection of Dodge Street and Roehrer Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

The victim was shot in the legs, according to police, and taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Police did not provide any information about the condition the man was in or any identifying information.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police TipLine at (716) 847-2255.

