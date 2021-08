BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man was seriously hurt in a shooting early Monday morning.

Investigators say the 23-year-old man was shot around 1:30 a.m. on Schreck Avenue.

He was taken to ECMC with injuries that are serious in nature.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.