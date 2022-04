BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Update: Buffalo Police say a man is dead after a shooting late Monday night.

Investigators say the man was shot around 10:20 p.m. on the 3200 block of Bailey Avenue, near the intersection with Stockbridge Avenue.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was rushed to ECMC via ambulance, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.