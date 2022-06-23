Watch
Buffalo Police: one man hurt in shooting near Burger King on Main Street

Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Main and West Utica Streets Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a man who had been shot in the leg walked into the Burger King at that intersection around 6:00 p.m.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center via ambulance with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives are trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.

The department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

