BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are responding to a shots fired call on Niagara Street and asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police say the call for shots fired came in about 2:30 p.m. Friday. They say the shots may have came from inside a home.

Authorities say the incident appears to be domestic related and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have blocked off the scene around the 400 block. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.