Buffalo Police officer suing man accused of shooting him six times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo police officer who was shot six times when responding to a call on Sherman Street on May 26 is now suing the man accused of firing the weapon.

Officer Marc Hurst has filed a lawsuit against Minhaz Siddiqui.

In the lawsuit, Hurst claims his serious injuries could result in permanent defects, including pain and suffering he has endured since the incident.

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7 News was at the hospital as Hurst was released.

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Siddiqui is behind bars, charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree attempted murder.