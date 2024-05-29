Buffalo police officer injured in hit-and-run when responding to a call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an officer was injured when responding to a call on Tuesday night.

Police said just before 10 p.m. the officer responded to a call in the area of Michigan Avenue and Edna Place. The officer was standing in the street when he was sideswiped by a vehicle that was not related to the original call.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and the officer was transported to ECMC where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the vehicle that fled the scene is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.