Buffalo police officer injured after vehicle was struck during pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an officer was injured after their patrol vehicle was struck during a pursuit.

Officers responded to a gun call around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Hagen Street and Lang Avenue, a man was allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle and during the pursuit, the driver jumped out of the vehicle. According to police, the vehicle then struck one of the responding patrol vehicles and injured an officer before it crashed into a building on the 1600 block of East Delavan.

The injured officer was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Christian Bogle of Cheektowaga, was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief, felony criminal contempt, menacing and other charges.