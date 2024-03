BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating an officer-involved accident that happened n Friday night.

The incident happened just after 10pm near Tonawanda Street and Ontario Street.

Detectives say Northwest District officers were pursuing a suspect on foot, when one of the officers was struck by a vehicle.

That officer has been treated and he has been released from ECMC. Police say the original suspect has not yet been caught.