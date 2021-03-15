Buffalo Police officer charged in domestic violence incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Police officer is now facing charges linked to a domestic violence incident.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Irvin Gaymon is charged with one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree.

Investigators say Gaymon, who was off-duty at the time, pushed a woman to the floor, then allegedly placed one foot on the victim’s thigh and his other foot on the victim’s neck, which obstructed her breathing.

The reported incident happened at a home in the City of Buffalo in the early hours of March 10, 2021.

Gaymon is scheduled to return to court on May 13, 2021. According to the D.A.'s office, he posted $5,000 bail set by the court and was released from custody.

If convicted of all charges, Gaymon faces up to one year in jail.

