Buffalo police officer and young child injured following crash in the area of Elmwood and Summer

WKBW
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 26, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police officer and young child were injured Monday afternoon following a crash in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street.

Police say just after 1:45 p.m. an officer was responding to a call in his patrol vehicle when struck by another vehicle.

The male officer was transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A young child in the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for an ear injury.

No further information was released.

