Buffalo police officer accused of killing his wife arraigned on second-degree murder charge

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a Buffalo police officer accused of killing his wife was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge on Wednesday.

53-year-old Lance Woods allegedly shot and killed his wife, Alexis Skoczylas, inside their Lewiston home on February 14. 7 News spoke with Lewiston Police Chief Michael Salada after the alleged incident and he said there were no calls to the address in the past for domestic violence. According to court documents, Skoczylas filed for a contested divorce in September 2025.

Skoczylas Family Alexis Skoczylas

Woods was arraigned before Judge Caroline Wojtaszek at Niagara County Court, pleaded not guilty and was remanded. His next court date is scheduled for May 8.

In February, the Buffalo Police Department said it was conducting an internal investigation to determine whether departmental policies, procedures, and professional standards were followed. Woods was suspended without pay, effective February 16, and a Buffalo police captain was also suspended with pay pending an internal review. The department provided a timeline of events as it initiated an investigation into the incident, which you can find here.

WATCH: Buffalo police captain suspended, timeline released amid investigation into officer accused of murder

BPD captain suspended, timeline released amid investigation into officer accused of murder

Buffalo police said Woods has been with the department since January 2008, and at the time of his arrest, held the rank of police officer. He was an active School Resource Officer, but was not stationed at one specific school; he answered calls at all schools in the city.

If you or a loved one has or is currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available:

