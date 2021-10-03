Watch
Buffalo police need your help searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Buffalo Police Department
Nyasia Rodriguez
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they need your help searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say Nyasia Rodriguez was last seen on Tonawanda Street near Crowley Avenue on Saturday.

Rodriguez is 5'4" and approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, a nose piercing in her right nostril, with a right earring, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath and black leggings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

