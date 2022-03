BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager who has been missing for over a month.

15-year-old Alreka Crosby was last seen February 7 on Bakos Boulevard in Buffalo.

She's 5'5", 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.