Buffalo police: Man sent to hospital after arriving at Allentown restaurant while shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man was sent to Erie County Medical Center Friday night after he entered Jim's Steakout at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street while he was shot.

Investigators say the man arrived at the restaurant around 9 p.m. looking for assistance.

Detectives say the shooting did not take place inside the restaurant and are determining where the shooting happened.

Authorities say the shooting victim is, "not cooperating" with police and is being treated at ECMC.