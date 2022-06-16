Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police make arrest in shooting investigation

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 22:44:59-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they've made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month.

The department announced Wednesday evening they arrested 31-year-old Jose Martinez on Tuesday, charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police conducted a search warrant on a home at 200 Prospect Avenue following his arrest, where they say they found a defaced handgun.

Investigators say he shot a 30-year-old man on Pennsylvania Street on May 24. That man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated and has since been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United