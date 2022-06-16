Buffalo police make arrest in shooting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they've made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month.

The department announced Wednesday evening they arrested 31-year-old Jose Martinez on Tuesday, charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police conducted a search warrant on a home at 200 Prospect Avenue following his arrest, where they say they found a defaced handgun.

Investigators say he shot a 30-year-old man on Pennsylvania Street on May 24. That man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated and has since been released.