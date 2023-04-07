Buffalo police make arrest in connection to six burglaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made Wednesday in connection to six burglaries ranging from March 2022 and December 2022.

Police say 58-year-old Dwayne Holliman was charged with:



Six counts of third-degree burglary.

One count of third-degree grand larceny.

One count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Three counts of petit larceny.

One count of second-degree harassment.

Five of the burglaries occurred on the 600 block of Delaware Avenue and one occurred on the 200 block of Ellicott Street.

Central District detectives were assisted by the Erie Crime Analysis Center to investigate the burglaries and locate Holliman.