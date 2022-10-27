Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue.

According to police, 52-year-old Annmarie Morrison of Buffalo was shot on October 23 at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenue. Police say she was taken to ECMC for her injuries and has since been released.

Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, police arrested 59-year-old Andrew Bostic of Buffalo on October 26.

Bostic was taken into custody and charged with one count of first degree assault.