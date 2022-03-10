Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting at Mariner Towers in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Mariner Towers apartments in February.

A 21-year-old man, 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were shot while inside a car at the Mariner Towers apartments on February 4.

Police announced Thursday a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges.