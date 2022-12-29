Watch Now
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery

Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.

It is alleged that 41-year-old Johnnie Small of Buffalo attempted to exit Save-A-Lot without paying for his items. Small allegedly threw a broken glass bottle at an 18-year-old customer and 50-year-old employee who tried to stop him. They were treated for their injuries by Buffalo Fire and EMS.

Small has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

