Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police make arrest in connection to rape and sexual abuse of a child

The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection to the rape and sexual abuse of a child.
Posted at 7:01 PM, May 29, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection to the rape and sexual abuse of a child.

Police said a 911 call notified officers of multiple instances of sexual abuse of a child by a person known to the victim on Bloomfield Avenue and a suspect was apprehended.

According to police, 19-year-old Antonio Vives of Buffalo was charged with:

  • One count of first-degree rape
  • One count of first-degree sexual conduct against a child
  • One count of first-degree criminal sexual act
  • One count of first-degree sex abuse

Police said the Special Victims Unit detectives will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!