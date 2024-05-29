Buffalo police make arrest in connection to rape and sexual abuse of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection to the rape and sexual abuse of a child.
Police said a 911 call notified officers of multiple instances of sexual abuse of a child by a person known to the victim on Bloomfield Avenue and a suspect was apprehended.
According to police, 19-year-old Antonio Vives of Buffalo was charged with:
- One count of first-degree rape
- One count of first-degree sexual conduct against a child
- One count of first-degree criminal sexual act
- One count of first-degree sex abuse
Police said the Special Victims Unit detectives will continue to investigate.