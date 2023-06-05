Buffalo police make arrest in connection to fatal shooting on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue in April.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on April 2 a person was shot while inside a Bailey Avenue establishment. The victim was transported to ECMC in a private vehicle and treated for a gunshot wound to the head, he later died from his injuries.

A Buffalo man, 22-year-old Ryan Crawford, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.