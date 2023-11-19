Buffalo Police make arrest in animal cruelty case

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police making an arrest stemming from a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Buffalo.

Authorities say a man was captured on video lifting a dog over his shoulders by its leash and then slamming the dog to the ground.

This happened early Thursday morning near the corner of Philadelphia and Isabelle Streets.

Police say 35 year old James Brown is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, and is now being cared for by the SPCA.