Buffalo Police make arrest in animal cruelty case

Police say suspect caught on camera throwing a dog to the ground
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 22:23:54-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police making an arrest stemming from a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Buffalo.

Authorities say a man was captured on video lifting a dog over his shoulders by its leash and then slamming the dog to the ground.

This happened early Thursday morning near the corner of Philadelphia and Isabelle Streets.

Police say 35 year old James Brown is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, and is now being cared for by the SPCA.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
