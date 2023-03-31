Buffalo police make arrest following execution of search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday on the first block of 18th Street.

The search was executed by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit, Buffalo Police SWAT team and HSI.

Detectives seized a Glock 19 loaded with 31 rounds in an extended magazine, two additional loaded magazines, approximately 550 grams of cocaine, a scale, and a large sum of cash during their search.

Police arrested 29-year-old Hector Rodriguez and charged him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.