BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public's assistance identifying an individual that is the suspect in a June 10 homicide.

Police say the individual is the suspect in the Holiday Johnson homicide that occurred on the 300 block of Grider Street on June 10.

You can view a video of the suspect on the Buffalo Police Department Facebook here.

Police ask anyone with information to call (716) 851-4498.