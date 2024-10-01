Buffalo police looking to identify and speak with individuals in connection to homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police released two pictures and a video on the department's Facebook page on Tuesday as it works to identify and speak with individuals in connection to a homicide on Main Street in May.

Police said the homicide occurred during the early morning hours of May 26 in the area of Main Street and Winspear Avenue.

Below are the photos released by police and you can find the video here.

Police said anyone who can identify those in the pictures and video is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.