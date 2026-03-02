Buffalo Police looking for missing teenagers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are trying to locate three children, who they say ran away from Child and Family Services.

First, there's 13-year-old Tyrone Green, who was last seen in the 800 block of Delaware Avenue.

He may be wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Then there is 14-year-old Omari Carpenter, who was last seen around Delaware and Bryant.

He was wearing a black and gray puffer coat, gray sweatpants, and white flip flops.

Finally, 13-year-old Micah Gatewood, who was also last seen near Delaware and Bryant.

He's about 5'6" and weighs about 113 pounds.

If you see any of these children call 911 right away.