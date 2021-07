BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are looking for information on a hit-and-run that occurred on Genesee Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police a female pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle on Genesee Street near Fillmore Avenue around 1:00 a.m. and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.