BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday night in the 300 block of Moselle Street.

According to police, a 28-year-old male from Cheektowaga suffered a gunshot wound. He is being treated at ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.