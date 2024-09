BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Ashley Street.

Investigators say a male victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.