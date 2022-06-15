Watch
Buffalo police locate three missing children and their mother

Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:29:41-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced they have located three missing children and their mother Wednesday.

Police announced Tuesday that 5-year-old Chase Pagan, 6-year-old Isaiah Pagan and 2-year-old Esrael Pagan were missing and they were allegedly taken by their mother 20-year-old Nayvette Serrano. Police said Serrano was in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement.

Police announced around 2 p.m. Wednesday that the children and their mother were located.

According to the police, the children are safe and unharmed and no charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

