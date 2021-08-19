Watch
Buffalo police locate three children previously reported missing

Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 08:53:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Update: Buffalo police say three children reported missing on Wednesday have been located. A spokesperson for BPD says they are currently in the custody of police.

Original: Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in searching for three missing children on Wednesday.

Police say the children went missing from Howard Street and were last seen walking on Prospect Avenue. It is believed they are trying to get to Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

