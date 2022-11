BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a missing woman and child have been located safely and reunited with family.

Earlier Friday afternoon police were asking for the public's assistance in locating 29-year-old Genae Favors and 4-year-old Jordan Favors. Police said they were last seen on Andover Avenue in Buffalo.

A short time later police announced they were located safely and reunited with family.