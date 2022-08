BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday the Buffalo Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, they announced Tuesday she has been located.

Police said 51-year-old Kimberlee Mancuso was last seen on the afternoon of August 10 on the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m. police announced Mancuso was located and reunited with her family.