BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday afternoon the Buffalo Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police said 48-year-old Camille Krumwiede was last seen in the 500 block of Genesee Street in the City of Buffalo.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday police announced Krumwiede was located safely and thanked those who shared the original post.