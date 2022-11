BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a missing 14-year-old girl has been located and reunited with family.

Police said 14-year-old Trenay Lawson was last seen on the 2200 block of South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

A short time later police said "Miss. Lawson has been located safely and reunited with family. Thank you to those who shared the post."