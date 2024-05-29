Buffalo Police: K9 Shield, former partner of late Lt. Craig Lehner, has passed away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department says K9 Shield, once the partner of late Lt. Craig Lehner, has passed away.

Shield served the City of Buffalo from 2016 until his retirement in 2022. He was 11-years-old.

The beloved K9 began his career with his handler and partner Lt. Craig Lehner. The two worked together for more than a year before the death of Lt. Lehner.

"Shield was a tremendous K9 for the Buffalo Police Department and the city of Buffalo," said Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "I had an opportunity to be around Shield at at calls and he was well known department-wide as one of the best. That was in large part due to the excellent partnership between Shield and his handlers, Craig and Matt. Shield was very special and he will be missed. We are grateful for his service to our community."

When Lt. Lehner passed, Officer Matthew Richards partnered with Shield for the next five years until his retirement.

In the video below, K9 officer Shield retires, and the Buffalo Police Department requests he be transferred to Officer Richards for $1.

“We call them “working” dogs – they are far more than that," said Officer Matthew Richards. These dogs are their handler’s partners and protectors, and we are theirs. The love that goes into “working” with these dogs is endless and tireless. As a K9 handler with a “working” dog there is no work, just play. The amount of time spent with each other creates a bond that cannot be broken. It was my honor and privilege to continue on with the training of Shield after the tragic loss of Lt. Craig Lehner. I will miss Shield as his passing has left an immense hole in my family’s heart. I know one thing is for certain, he will be well taken care of where he is now. Thank you to the Buffalo Police Department, The Lehner Family and The Shields Family for entrusting me with this great responsibility. Shield, it’s not goodbye, but rather see you later buddy.”

