BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating vandalism at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church on Hertel Avenue.

Police said sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday several religious statues and garden pots in the back of the church gardens were damaged.

Provided photo

Provided photo

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call D-District at 716-851-5857.