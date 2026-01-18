Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police investigating two separate overnight shootings, one killed and another injured

BUFFALO CRIME
WKBW
BUFFALO CRIME
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings. One person was killed and another was injured.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Hampshire Street. A man was taken to ECMC with what police said were non-threatening injuries to his leg.

The second shooting happened after 4 a.m. on Winter Street. Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking into any connection between the two shootings.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police at 716-847-2255.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app