Buffalo police investigating two separate overnight shootings, one killed and another injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings. One person was killed and another was injured.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Hampshire Street. A man was taken to ECMC with what police said were non-threatening injuries to his leg.

The second shooting happened after 4 a.m. on Winter Street. Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking into any connection between the two shootings.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police at 716-847-2255.