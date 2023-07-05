Buffalo police investigating Tuesday afternoon homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting that left one man dead.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Buffalo, was found in the street after being struck multiple times by gunfire.

Detectives say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Warring Avenue in Buffalo.

The victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was later declared deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.