BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 8:15 p.m. near the 100 block of Walden Avenue.

Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle. The male was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he has been listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.