Buffalo police investigating six shootings, 12 victims injured overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating six overnight shootings that left 12 people with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to multiple calls throughout the city overnight.

The SWAT Team and Crisis Management Team responded to and remained on scene for around 8 hours regarding a man with a gun atop a grain elevator on Ohio Street.

Commissioner Erika Shields will hold a press conference Monday to provide more information regarding the shootings over the weekend.

7 News will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.