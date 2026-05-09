Buffalo police investigating shooting that left two people injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people late Friday night near East Ferry and Kilhoffer streets.

According to police, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm and upper leg. He was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the same time, another man walked into ECMC with a gunshot wound to the arm and leg from the same shooting. His injuries also appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tipline (716) 847-2255.