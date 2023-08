BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Templeton Terrace around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Police said a man was shot after some type of argument inside an establishment continued outside.

He was transported to ECMC with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.