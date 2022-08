BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.